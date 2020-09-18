Choctawhatchee River residents prepare for high water levels

WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Along the Choctawhatchee River, residents are used to the rise and fall of the water.

“Most people around here have been here long enough that they’re prepared for it. They know how to get stuff up, or out of the house completely,” said Rick Ackerman, a boat captain.

Hurricane Sally dumped several inches of water on our area, but it will be a few more days until people along the Choctawhatchee River see the full impacts of that rain.

“Three days later when it all comes rushing down here is when we get the floods. It could rain right here all day long and it won’t affect our level here. It has to rain north of us for it to start affecting our level here,” said Ackerman.

Normally the Choctawhatchee River sits at six to seven feet. Right now it is at 14.7 feet, and it’s forecast to get up to 20.7 feet.

“For the most part everything here is going to have water on it in the next couple of days,” said Ackerman.

Despite the challenges of living on the river, residents said they would rather live here than anywhere else.

“Why would you not? Look how beautiful this is,” said Ackerman.

