Advertisement

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store in South Portland, Maine. It is the northernmost outlet for the southern-style, down-home cooking restaurant chain.
In this Monday, Dec. 20, 2010 photo, patrons leave a Cracker Barrel restaurant and store in South Portland, Maine. It is the northernmost outlet for the southern-style, down-home cooking restaurant chain.(AP Photo/Pat Wellenbach)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

Cracker Barrel experimented with offering beer and wine before the pandemic started, then used it to help draw people back into its dining rooms when some of them re-opened.

Now, the restaurant is expanding that program and says it should be in 600 stores within a year.

Since Cracker Barrel is a popular brunch spot, its most popular adult beverage is the mimosa, which the chain sells in both orange and strawberry flavors.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

AP Exclusive: Census layoffs ordered despite judge’s ruling

Updated: moments ago
|
By Associated Press
It was unclear whether such actions would violate U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s temporary restraining order prohibiting the Census Bureau from winding down field operations while she considers a request to extend the headcount by a month.

National Politics

Trump and Biden hit unlikely battleground state of Minnesota

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Minnesota will feel like a genuine battleground on Friday when President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden campaign to mark the beginning of early voting.

National

Firefighter dies battling wildfire sparked by gender reveal

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A firefighter has died battling a wildfire in California that officials say was sparked by a device used to reveal a baby’s gender.

National Politics

Trump shifts on Puerto Rico, releases aid as election nears

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
The Federal Emergency Management Agency has released $13 billion for reconstruction of the grid and to help rebuild schools damaged by the storm.

National Politics

Trump: 'I’m the best thing that ever happened to Puerto Rico'

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
Trump says his administration has done more for Puerto Rico than anyone.

Latest News

News

Bay County residents should report hurricane damage to the CIC

Updated: 50 minutes ago
This will allow residents and the county to receive additional funding.

News

Some Panama City Beach residents say it doesn’t take a hurricane for them to see flooding

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
Residents are looking for a solution to the flooding problem.

News

Bay County Reporting Hurricane Sally Damage

Updated: 1 hour ago
Bay County officials want you to report damage from Hurricane Sally.

News

Motorcyclist killed in Walton County crash

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Walton County.

National

AP Exclusive: More migrant women say they didn’t OK surgery

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By NOMAAN MERCHANT
An Associated Press review of medical records for four women and interviews with lawyers revealed growing allegations that Dr. Mahendra Amin performed surgeries and other procedures on detained immigrants that they never sought or didn’t fully understand.