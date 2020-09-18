Freeport set to trip to Walton Monday night

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -The Freeport Bulldogs are anxious to get back on the field and play again, but to play their second regular season game they will have to wait an extra three days! Their game at Walton is part of a constantly changing week three schedule for area teams.

This game has been moved from Friday night to Monday night at 7.

The Bulldogs opened with a win on the home field over Holmes, a 20-13 victory there. The Braves took a 35-28 loss to South Walton

in week one. Then both teams had bye weeks in week two.

Now tack on three days of relative inactivity thanks to the weather, and it’s just another example of how student-athletes in this region are having to persevere through so much adversity.

This week, three days of practice washed away, so the extra time to prepare is welcome.

“Our kids are built for it.”Freeport head coach Shaun Arntz told me Thursday before his team’s first workout of the week. “From all they’ve been through ever since the middle of March until now. You know you certainly hope that you don’t ever have to use that training, in terms of their patience and their persistence. But here we are now and I’m happy the way they’ve handled it.”

The coach says even when the players weren’t supposed to be working, well they were working, and trying to find ways to do more. Which left him feeling proud of this group.

“Yeah amen to that.” Arntz told me. “These guys were hitting me up Monday saying ‘coach I’ve got 8 guys coming over to the house for film study. What should we be looking for?’ It’s an awesome thing when you have guys working equally hard when they are not on the clock, really makes you feel good about them. This is a maturity...they were begging me to get into the gym to do any type of weightlifting and conditioning Tuesday, and when you tell them no they find a way no they find a way to do it some other way.”

Again that game Monday night set for 7.

