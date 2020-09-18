Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Friday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Friday.

Florida has 677,660 cases reported. There are 669,684 cases involving Florida residents and 7,976 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 13,387 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,767 cases. This includes 5,678 residents and 89 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 94 people have died from the virus and 341 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 27 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,719 cases. This includes 4,679 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 39 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 100 people who have died from the virus. 284 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,861 cases. 1,711 of the cases are residents and 150 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 22 deaths from the virus and 102 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, two people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,053 cases. 1,042 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 18 people have died in the county and 61 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, two people are in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 720 cases. There are 707 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 27 hospitalizations. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,683 cases. There are 2,660 local cases and 23 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 76 deaths and 138 people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, eight people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 605 cases, 604 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 865 cases. They are 855 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 54 hospitalizations reported. As of Friday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 585 cases. There are 585 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Friday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 487 cases of COVID-19. All 487 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 1:46 p.m. Friday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 21 available adult ICU beds out of the 134 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting none of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

