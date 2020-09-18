Gulf County flood shelter opens

GULF COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Gulf County Emergency Management have opened a flood shelter for those who need it.

Officials say the county is under a flood warning until further notice along the Apalachicola and Chipola Rivers due to the amount of rain the area received from Hurricane Sally.

Officials opened a general population shelter at the Honeyville Community Center in Wewahitchka Friday at 2 p.m. CST/3 p.m. EST. They also recommend people try staying with family or friends or a hotel before trying the shelter for your own comfort.

This is not a pet friendly shelter.

If you have been exposed or diagnosed with COVID-19, officials want you to call 850-705-1816 before going to the shelter.

They also recommend bringing the following items to the shelter:

· Medical equipment / Mask

· Medical supplies, to last 72 hours

· Prescription drugs (original container with prescription label), to last 72 hours

· Extra set of clothes

· Sturdy shoes

· Rain coat / poncho / umbrella

· Extra pair of glasses / sunglasses

· Wash cloth and towels

· Toiletries / hand sanitizer

· Pillow / blanket / sleeping bag

· Sleep aids such as eye masks and ear plugs

· Games / books

· Emergency contacts with phone numbers and addresses (including insurance agent, family members and physician)

· Photos of property (if photos are not in a safe deposit box or with a friend who will not be impacted by the impending emergency or disaster)

· Radio, portable, battery operated

· Cellular telephone with charger

· Food and Water (Note: only snacks will be provided on Saturday, September 19th)

