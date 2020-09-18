High School Football/Week 3 Schedule and Scores
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -High School Football/Week 3 Schedule/Scores/Highlights
Friday
Clearwater Academy at Mosley
Gadsen at Marianna
Wewahitchka at Hamilton
Cottondale at Bozeman (PPD.)
Sneads at Jefferson (Canceled)
Blountstown at Liberty (Canceled)
Franklin at Rocky Bayou (Postponed to October 26)
Saturday
Graceville at Holmes noon
Northside Methodist at North Bay Haven @ Bozeman 1:00
South Walton at Port St. Joe 3 est.
Vernon at Chipley 7:00
Monday
Freeport at Walton 6:00
Niceville at Choctaw 6:00
Crestview at Ft. Walton Beach 6:00
Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.