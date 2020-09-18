Advertisement

High School Football/Week 3 Schedule and Scores

Friday Night Overtime/Week 2 Scores and Highlights
By Scott Rossman
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -High School Football/Week 3 Schedule/Scores/Highlights

Friday

Clearwater Academy at Mosley

Gadsen at Marianna

Wewahitchka at Hamilton

Cottondale at Bozeman (PPD.)

Sneads at Jefferson (Canceled)

Blountstown at Liberty (Canceled)

Franklin at Rocky Bayou (Postponed to October 26)

Saturday

Graceville at Holmes noon

Northside Methodist at North Bay Haven @ Bozeman 1:00

South Walton at Port St. Joe 3 est.

Vernon at Chipley 7:00

Monday

Freeport at Walton 6:00

Niceville at Choctaw 6:00

Crestview at Ft. Walton Beach 6:00

Freeport set to trip to Walton Monday night

Freeport coach talks about strange work week, and preparing to play Walton Monday

Seahawks and Sharks working on short practice week as they prepare to square off Saturday

South Walton and Port St. Joe both looking to rebound in game Saturday afternoon

Chipley looking ahead to date with Vernon

Chipley dealing with the rain while working to get ready for a game Friday with Vernon

South Walton and PSJ move their Friday football game to Saturday

Seahawks and Sharks move their football game to Saturday at 3 eastern.

School leader: Big Ten football on hold until questions answered

The University of Wisconsin chancellor says Big Ten football will remain on hold until there are answers to questions about COVID-19 testing and tracing, along with possible long-term heart issues related to the coronavirus.

Nebraska University president discussing Big Ten announcement on a hot mic

Mosley officially into game week...finally!

Mosley prepares for opener Friday

Vernon looking to improve ahead of Chipley game

The Yellow Jackets are headed into a big game against long-time rival, Chipley.

Friday Night Overtime Part 1

