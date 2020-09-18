Advertisement

Jackson County experiencing less flooding than they had expected

Parts Jackson County remain flooded Thursday.
Parts Jackson County remain flooded Thursday.(WJHG/WECP)
By Natalie Williams
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:36 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla.- As Hurricane Sally made its way through the Panhandle, most counties in the area were concerned mainly with serious flooding.

However, officials in Jackson County are saying the flooding is actually not as bad as they had first feared.

In fact, water levels Thursday are a lot lower than they had predicted.

“Our major concern with this system was the rain," said Jackson County Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreason. “We did see a lot of flooding. We were very fortunate on this side of the state in that we didn’t get the flooding issues that they are having in other counties, and right now we are looking pretty good. A lot of the water has receded, [and it] looks like the river isn’t going to reach the level they thought it would be.”

Officials were predicting the Chipola River would reach up to 25 feet and now it looks like it will only reach 22 feet. Thursday, the river levels were lower than expected. This doesn’t mean over the next few days they won’t get higher.

Officials still remind residents in the area to stay safe and use caution especially on flooded roadways.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

From Hollywood to Panama City Beach

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Neysa Wilkins
Mike Teilmann is used to the spotlight having emceed star-studded events in Hollywood and worked with Bob Hope and other legends. Now he's traded that spotlight for a spot on Panama City Beach.

News

Choctawhatchee River residents prepare for high water levels

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Along the Choctawhatchee River, residents are used to the rise and fall of the water.

News

The Florida DOH has issued a health advisory around Anderson and Lynn Haven Bayous

Updated: 44 minutes ago
According to public works officials for the city of Lynn Haven massive amounts of storm water from the four days of rain were responsible for the release of about 1.2 million gallons of water containing raw untreated sewage.

News

North Bear Creek rising

Updated: 49 minutes ago
According to local residents the waters are starting to recede at Bear Creek, but the levels are still too high to travel through safely.

News

The State of Florida issues Hurricane Sally updates

Updated: 54 minutes ago
Officials with the State of Florida offer Hurricane Sally updates for Thursday, September 17.

Latest News

News

Calhoun County properties see heavy flooding from Chipola River

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Gretchen Kernbach
Parks and yards are now ponds and pools. Even roadways sustained damage from rainwater.

Hurricane Michael

Sailboat Washes Ashore In Panama City Beach

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Chris Smith
A sailboat washed ashore in Panama City Beach during Hurricane Sally

News

Wewahitchka residents affected by the flooding of Stone Mill Creek

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Sam Martello
Some homes and many backyards have been affected by the flooding of the Stone Mill Creek River.

Hurricane

Sailboat Washes Ashore In Panama City Beach

Updated: 1 hours ago
The sailboat, Yes Dear, washed ashore in Panama City Beach after the crew was rescued Sunday in rough seas caused by Hurricane Sally

Hurricane Michael

Panama City Beach Sailboat

Updated: 1 hours ago
The sailboat, Yes Dear, washed ashore during Hurricane Sally