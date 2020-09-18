Jackson County experiencing less flooding than they had expected

JACKSON COUNTY, Fla.- As Hurricane Sally made its way through the Panhandle, most counties in the area were concerned mainly with serious flooding.

However, officials in Jackson County are saying the flooding is actually not as bad as they had first feared.

In fact, water levels Thursday are a lot lower than they had predicted.

“Our major concern with this system was the rain," said Jackson County Emergency Management Director Rodney Andreason. “We did see a lot of flooding. We were very fortunate on this side of the state in that we didn’t get the flooding issues that they are having in other counties, and right now we are looking pretty good. A lot of the water has receded, [and it] looks like the river isn’t going to reach the level they thought it would be.”

Officials were predicting the Chipola River would reach up to 25 feet and now it looks like it will only reach 22 feet. Thursday, the river levels were lower than expected. This doesn’t mean over the next few days they won’t get higher.

Officials still remind residents in the area to stay safe and use caution especially on flooded roadways.

