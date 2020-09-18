Advertisement

Motorcyclist killed in Walton County crash

A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Walton County.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Walton County.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers say around 3 a.m. Friday, a 21-year-old Santa Rosa Beach man was driving a motorcycle on Highway 98 near Hunters Road. They say the man was speeding and lost control of his motorcycle while trying to go around a curve.

Troopers say the man died at the scene from his injuries.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

