North Bear Creek rising

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Hurricane Sally has left our area, but residents in low lying areas are still dealing with rising waters from nearby rivers and creeks. One such area is where Bear Creek crosses Highway 231 in northern Bay County.

With 15 to 20 inches of rain falling over the last four days, many rivers will continue to rise until Sally has completely left our area. North and South Bear Creek Roads are susceptible to flooding due to the route over the creek. According to local residents, the waters are starting to recede but are still too high to travel through safely.

“This is the worst we’ve ever had up here in rain and flooding," said Bear Creek area resident Denise Gay. "Even through Michael, the rain’s been a whole lot worse. Our property, our home everything’s good. We are high and dry over on Ed Lee Road. We’ve fared real well just the main thing for us is the flood and getting in and getting out. Our daughter was able to get to work yesterday morning but then the rain all day she couldn’t get back in they had to get her in by boat.”

South Bear Creek Road was flooded but residents took their time going through the waters flooding the road.

