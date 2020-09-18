Advertisement

Sailboat Washes Ashore In Panama City Beach

The crew was rescued from the boat on Sunday
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The four person crew of the sailboat, Yes Dear, was rescued Sunday 130 nautical miles west of Tampa by the Captain and crew of the COSCO SHIPPING Lines container ship COSCO MALAYSIA after issuing a distress call in rough seas caused by Hurricane Sally. The crew was safely rescued and transported back to Tampa.

Originally it was thought that the sailboat had sunk in the storm, but it ended up washing ashore in the strong winds and surf from Sally in Panama City Beach.

