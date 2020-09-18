Sanitary sewer spills in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - As a result of tremendous amounts of rainfall, storm surge and flooding caused by Hurricane Sally, several areas in the City of Fort Walton Beach have experienced wastewater discharge onto the ground. The City is coordinating these issues with the Department of Environmental Protection and the Department of Health. The following manhole locations experienced overflows and have been disinfected:

Intersection of Holmes Boulevard NW and Marilyn Avenue NW

Intersection of Holmes Boulevard NW and Cape Drive NW

Intersection of Cecelia Drive NW and Hemlock Drive NW

In front of 424 Oakland Circle NW

In front of 432 Oakland Circle NW

In front of 319 Cecelia Drive NW

Intersection of Driftwood Avenue SW and Parkway Place SW

Intersection of Miracle Strip Parkway SW and Wright Parkway SW

In front of 204 California Drive NW

The following locations are still experiencing overflows. The City is monitoring and will disinfect as soon as the overflows stop. Please stay away from these areas at this time.

Intersection of Bayshore Street NE and Bayshore Court NE

In front of 354 Sudduth Circle NE

If you believe there are other locations with sanitary sewer issues, please call 850-833-9613 to report.