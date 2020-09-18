Advertisement

Some Panama City Beach residents say it doesn’t take a hurricane for them to see flooding

Casanova hopes others will come forward about flooding concerns and make their voices heard.
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Will Casanova has lived off North Lagoon Drive for a little more than a year and a half now. He says he has had flooding issues since he moved in. He adds, whether it is a rain storm, or a hurricane, the house floods no matter what.

“The first time that we flooded it wasn’t a direct hit from a hurricane or anything like that, it was just a bad rain storm at the end of the day,” Casanova said. “We noticed that we just don’t feel that the infrastructure on North Lagoon is up to par and it needs new standards that we should uphold.”

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon says the city is trying to better its drainage systems.

“The goal is to change the outfalls. That’s absolutely the goal. We’re working through the RESTORE fund and we’re working through some federal funding that we’re hoping to take the outfalls and pipe them out deeper into the Gulf of Mexico so it can consistently flow and we don’t have the water backing up,” Sheldon said.

Casanova says he took preventative measures before Hurricane Sally to keep the house from flooding, but the house still saw four inches of water in it, which means he’ll have to replace all of the flooring.

He says FEMA is trying to buy him out of his house, but he said that is not what he’s looking for.

“There are certain programs set in place through FEMA and other organizations that when they see a problematic area they try to buy the home, but we feel that that will be the last resort. We love the house and we love the area, and we feel it would be in the city’s best interest to invest in itself and beef up the infrastructure around here,” Casanova said.

