Advertisement

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.
FILE - In this Feb. 10, 2020, file photo U.S. Supreme Court Associate Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg speaks during a discussion on the 100th anniversary of the ratification of the 19th Amendment at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington.(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 6:43 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a diminutive yet towering women’s rights champion who became the court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington. She was 87.

Ginsburg died of complications from metastatic pancreatic cancer, the court said.

Ginsburg announced in July that she was undergoing chemotherapy treatment for lesions on her liver, the latest of her several battles with cancer.

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

Those health issues included five bouts with cancer beginning in 1999, falls that resulted in broken ribs, insertion of a stent to clear a blocked artery, and assorted other hospitalizations after she turned 75.

She resisted calls by liberals to retire during Barack Obama’s presidency at a time when Democrats held the Senate and a replacement with similar views could have been confirmed. Instead, President Donald Trump will almost certainly try to push Ginsburg’s successor through the Republican-controlled Senate — and move the conservative court even more to the right.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Sewage Spills in Chipley

Updated: moments ago
We talk with the utilities director about where the sewage issues stand in Chipley.

News

Residents Want Flooding Issues Fixed

Updated: moments ago
In Panama City Beach, residents are calling on leaders to fix flooding issues.

National Politics

Democrats set to unveil stopgap bill to prevent shutdown

Updated: 35 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
House Democrats on Friday prepared a temporary spending bill that is needed to avert a government shutdown at the end of the month — and that would allow lawmakers to leave Washington to campaign.

News

Bay County Sheriff’s Office trains staff in mental health first aid

Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Bay County Sheriff's Office is taking the opportunity to train its staff to deal with people who display signs of a mental health crisis or behavioral challenges.

Latest News

News

Vernon High School principal helps his flooded community after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 40 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
Riviere has been working since Hurricane Sally to get resources to people who are trapped by the storm’s water.

News

Washington County agriculture center floods during Hurricane Sally

Updated: 43 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
The UF/IFAS Extension building in Washington County is a central part of the community.

News

Chipley sewage spill cleaned up after Hurricane Sally

Updated: 45 minutes ago
|
By Kellie Sanchez
In Washington County, some residents saw sewage spills after Hurricane Sally dumped several inches of rainfall.

News

Tyndall AFB to build Installation Resilience Operations Center

Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Tyndall Project Management Office held a virtual Pitch Day earlier this week to evaluate technical presentations from four vendors vying for the opportunity to develop an innovative operations center prototype dubbed the Installation Resilience Operations Center or I-ROC.

News

Gulf County flood shelter opens

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Gulf County Emergency Management have opened a flood shelter for those who need it.

National

Hundreds of thousands still without power in Sally cleanup

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Associated Press
Baldwin County coroner Dr. Brian Pierce said the death in the Foley area and was of someone who was involved in storm cleanup.