TGIF Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Friday morning everyone!

A weak cold front has moved through the region with winds from the west to west northwest shifting to the north this morning. Another cold front is just north of the of the Southern States moving south for this weekend. Rain will be hard pressed to develop, but I would not be surprised to have a stray shower or two develop today closer to the coast later today. However, it’d be very light and brief if we did catch one around the Forgotten Coast.

Otherwise, a partly sunny day is in store with increasing high clouds from the Gulf. Highs will be in the mid 80s inland to upper 80s on the coast. The clouds today likely stick around through the upcoming weekend as well.

At the surface, our secondary front moves into Northern Florida and a developing tropical system will be near Texas in the Western Gulf. That may lead toward a small shot at a stray shower late Saturday into Saturday night or early Sunday morning. But we’re not talking about any substantial rain chance at only 20-30%, for a tenth or two of rain.

Some drier air may start to move in by Sunday as a cold front moves in. Highs will be comfortable in the 70s and lower 80s, lows will be in the 60s Sunday morning. It’ll be a wonderful little taste of fall-like conditions Sunday and into early next week.

Bottom Line...

For today, partly sunny skies with increasing clouds into the afternoon and evening. Highs today reach the mid 80s inland to upper 80s on the coast. Your 7 Day Forecast has a decent weekend ahead with mostly cloudy skies but mainly dry conditions and a little more comfy feel especially by Sunday!

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.