The Florida DOH has issued a health advisory around Anderson and Lynn Haven Bayous

Storm waters cause the release of sewage into the Andersen and Lynn Haven Bayous.(WJHG)
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health in Bay County has issued a health advisory involving the areas around Andersen and Lynn Haven Bayous. According to Lynn Haven public works officials, massive amounts of storm water from the four days of rain was responsible for the release of about 1.2 million gallons of water containing raw untreated sewage. Stormwater intruded lift stations and transfer systems which caused the backflow into the two bayous. Residents are advised to refrain from entering those waters until the advisory is lifted.

Greg Kidwell, Lynn Haven Utilities Director said, “The previous ones we’ve had usually get cleared up in three or four days. Depends on the rain, you know if we get another heavy band of showers that come through it might take another day or two. But typically it’s a three, four day sampling event to clear it.”

The utilities department has also put up signs in the area warning residents of the contamination.

