Tyndall AFB to build Installation Resilience Operations Center

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Tyndall Air Force Base took a major step in implementing cutting edge, innovative technology into the Installation of the Future.

The Tyndall Project Management Office held a virtual Pitch Day earlier this week to evaluate technical presentations from four vendors vying for the opportunity to develop an innovative operations center prototype dubbed the Installation Resilience Operations Center or I-ROC.

The heart of the I-ROC concept is the capability to centrally collect, share, integrate, and analyze data received from sensors throughout the installation that can detect gunshots and immediately communicate to the Base Defense Operations Center immediately and simultaneously, giving base defenders the absolute best situational awareness possible so they can respond to events in real-real time.

“This we believe, will bring technology companies and technology jobs to the local area. Additionally, part of what we envision for this effort is to improve digital real time communication channels with local, county, and state first responders. So we can almost build the base from the ground up which is tremendous because there are so many things that you can do in planning and design if you do those things up front and since we have this opportunity all at once we’re able to really affect that change,” PMO Integration Division Chief Lowell Usrey said.

Two of the four vendors were selected to work with the Project Management Office on the 36 month I-ROC project.

