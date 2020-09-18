Washington County agriculture center floods during Hurricane Sally

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - The UF/IFAS Extension Building in Washington County is a central part of the community. The building took on substantial amounts of water due to Hurricane Sally.

The flooding was anywhere from 16 to 27 inches inside.

The Director of the Agriculture Center, Julie Dillard, said they were already closed to events because of COVID-19, so this will push back events even further.

“So this is really the hub of the county, we have all kinds of events here from the Panhandle Watermelon Festival, Washington County Youth Fair, there are pageants held here, numerous family reunions, Wild Turkey Federation banquets, graduations, there’s just lots of events here, this is the most used facility in the county," Dillard said.

Dillard also said they plan to remodel the building and reopen again soon.

