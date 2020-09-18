Advertisement

Wewahitchka residents affected by the flooding of Stone Mill Creek

Residents are experiencing a lot of flooding and urge the public to please stop driving through the flooded roads.
Residents are experiencing a lot of flooding and urge the public to please stop driving through the flooded roads.(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 17, 2020 at 8:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WEWAHITCKHA, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - In Wewahitchka off Stone Mill Creek, residents here say they haven’t seen this kind of flooding in 30-plus years.

Debra Miller lives right off Stone Mill Creek and guesses they have more than six feet of water that’s destroyed their back yard.

“Well, it’s gone over all the decks that we have built in our backyard, and it was coming up to the corner of our back porch, which that was kind of scary,” said Miller.

Miller says some people can’t catch a break with one misfortune after another.

“I just feel for a lot of people. I know the lady over here where the water is going over the road like a waterfall almost, it’s just been one thing after the other with her place,” said Miller. “Trees have fallen on things she’s working on, and it’s just sad to see that happen to people.”

Residents are trying to keep a positive mindset during these trying times.

“You have to get your priorities right. We’re all okay this happens, and we’ll keep bouncing back like we have been doing,” said Miller.

Gulf County Sheriff Mike Harrison said he understands this is historical flooding but asks for people to not go out looking for flooded roads right now.

“We’re asking the sight-seers to stay at home, protect your family and protect your home there, and be considerate of the people that are affected by the floods,” said Harrison.

Residents on Stone Mill Creek along with the Gulf County Sheriff’s Office are urging the public to stop driving through the flooded neighborhoods because the waves are pushing water into the houses making it much worse for the people living there.

