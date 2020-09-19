Advertisement

Arc of the Bay hosts annual fashion show

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

They took to the runway like only they know how... and it was magical.

The Arc of the Bay’s annual fashion show was held Friday night at the Boardwalk Beach Resort in Panama City Beach.

This year’s event was sponsored by Kohl’s and supported by many local businesses and organizations. Students of the Arc had the opportunity to walk the runway in affordable new styles, and the community’s support does wonders for those who utilize the services of the organization.

Proceeds from this year’s event exceeded last year’s despite the pandemic.

The students say they look forward to this event all year.

“It brings the community together,” said Executive Director Ron Sharpe. "The cheering, the clapping, the joy that the community comes and cheers them on letting them know that “Hey, guess what? We love you for who you are.”

Initial estimates are that more than $80,000 was raised.

