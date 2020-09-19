Friday Evening Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - The weekend is here and weather wise it will actually have a bit of a fall feel over our area. We will see temperatures fall this weekend to below average as northeast winds usher in cooler temps. For tonight lows will stay near 70 under mostly cloudy skies. Saturday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 80. There will be a small chance of late day showers (30%). Lows Sunday morning will be in the 60s area wide w/highs only in the 70s Sunday afternoon. The sun will return in more abundance by Monday.

