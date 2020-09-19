Advertisement

Hundreds gather at Supreme Court to mourn Ginsburg’s death

People gather at the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
People gather at the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Hundreds of people gathered Friday night outside the Supreme Court, singing in a candlelight vigil and weeping together as they mourned the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

The large group of mourners packed the high court’s steps and the street across from the U.S. Capitol in a nighttime memorial. Dozens of people sat on the steps quietly reflecting on Ginsburg’s legacy.

People gather at the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
People gather at the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Scores of memorial candles flickered in the wind along the front steps of the court as people knelt to leave bouquets of flowers, small American flags and handwritten condolence messages for Ginsburg, who died Friday of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87 after 27 years on the court. Prayer candles with Ginsburg’s photo on them were also left on the steps.

Several times, dozens in the crowd broke out into song, singing “Amazing Grace” and “This Land is Your Land” as others embraced one another and wiped tears from their eyes. At one point, the crowd broke into a thunderous applause — lasting for about a minute — for Ginsburg.

“Thank you RBG,” one sign read. On the sidewalk, “RBG” was drawn inside a pink chalk heart.

Jennifer Berger, 37, said she felt compelled to join the large crowd that gathered to pay tribute to Ginsburg’s life.

“I think it is important for us to recognize such a trailblazer,” she said. “It is amazing to see how many people are feeling this loss tonight and saying goodbye.”

Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers. Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities.

People light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.
People light candies outside the Supreme Court Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, in Washington, after the Supreme Court announced that Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg died of metastatic pancreatic cancer at age 87.(AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

The memorial service remained mostly peaceful and somber, but turned tense for several minutes after a man with a megaphone approached people in the crowd and began to chant that “Roe v. Wade is dead,” a refence to the landmark Supreme Court ruling establishing abortion rights nationwide.

A large group confronted the man, leading to a brief shouting match. Many in the crowd began yelling “RBG” to try to drown out the man’s voice as he continued to say Republicans would push to quickly appoint a conservative justice to the court. Supreme Court police officers stood alongside the crowd and the man eventually left the area.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: 45 minutes ago
A fall feel moves into the panhandle this weekend

News

Arc of the Bay hosts annual fashion show

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Despite the pandemic, more money was raised this year than last year.

News

Mosquito Borne Illness

Updated: 58 minutes ago
The Bay County Health Department is reminding locals to do their part to cut down on mosquito spawning.

News

Arc Fashion Show

Updated: 59 minutes ago
The Arc of the Bay's annual fashion show was held Friday night.

Latest News

News

Local health officials advise residents to take precautions against mosquitoes

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Draining standing water is the best way to mitigate mosquito reproduction.

News

Unemployment rate dropped 4% in August, future remains uncertain

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Florida’s unemployment rate dropped a whopping four points in August according to the numbers published by the state Friday.

News

Gulf Power offers update for customers impacted by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 1 hour ago
As of 10pm Friday, September 18, Gulf Power officials say they have restored power to 185,000 customers impacted by Hurricane Sally.

National Politics

Joe Biden says voters should decide the presidency before Senate takes up SCOTUS nomination

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Joe Biden says voters should decide the presidency before Senate takes up SCOTUS nomination.

News

Raw Sewage: More advisories issued for Panama City waterways

Updated: 1 hours ago
Panama City officials are reporting even more raw sewage spills impacting local waterways.

News

Sheriff’s deputies offer reminders before hiring contractors

Updated: 1 hours ago
The Bay County Sheriff's Office wants to remind residents of a few things to remember before hiring a contractor to perform clean-up or repairs to your home.