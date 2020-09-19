Advertisement

Local health officials advise residents to take precautions against mosquitoes

By Grayson Jarvis
Published: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - In August, a case of West Nile Virus was discovered in chickens in Bay County, and on Thursday a human case of the virus was confirmed as well.

In light of the spread of the virus, FDOH Bay County is issuing guidance on mosquito mitigation. As mosquitoes breed and lay eggs in standing water, residents should remember to do their best to drain standing water from buckets, watering cans, garbage cans or anywhere else water has accumulated. The flooding seen throughout the Panhandle as a result of Hurricane Sally has created a favorable environment for mosquitoes to reproduce, so in addition to draining standing water, wearing clothes to cover exposed skin will also help to guard against mosquitoes.

The use of insect repellent is also key to reducing the risk of mosquito-borne illnesses.

