Bay County youth helping design park models for Panama City

This program allows for younger people to make their voice heard in the community.
(WJHG/WECP)
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The City of Panama City’s Quality of Life Department partnered with the LEAD Coalition to host an ARCH Academy for local teenagers.

The two-day event allowed for young people in the community to come together and design kid-friendly park models that they would like to see in Panama City.

Executive Director of the LEAD Coalition of Bay County Janice Lucas said getting the youths' ideas for what they want to see Panama City look like is vital for the future of Bay County.

“What we’re doing in rebuilding Panama City, Bay County is really going to be lived out by the younger generation, so it’s only right to get them involved,” said Lucas.

LEAD Coalition members were excited about the opportunity to share their ideas with the city.

“I think it’s cool that they’re asking younger people for their input because they’re the ones that will be using it in the future,” said one member of the LEAD Coalition.

A survey was sent out through Bay District Schools asking for students' opinions on what they would like to see in future parks, so those results will also be kept in mind through the design process.

