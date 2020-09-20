Advertisement

Fort Walton Beach son and mother arrested after struggle with deputy

Mark and Pornaree Sanders are mother and son.(Okaloosa County Sheriff's Office)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 2:43 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

A Fort Walton Beach man and his mother were arrested Saturday night after struggling with an Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputy.

Officials say the deputy was patrolling the area of 618 Gap Creek Drive when he spotted a disturbance between two men in the street. The deputy approached the two men and one of them, later identified as Mark Sanders, 33, of Fort Walton Beach, started walking away. Officials say the deputy had given him several verbal commands to stop.

They say the deputy tried to stop Sanders but he pulled away and began reaching into his pants pocket. Moments later, Sanders' mother, Pornaree Sanders, 56, of Fort Walton Beach tried to get in the middle of the deputy and her son.

Officials say the deputy eventually discharged his taser twice on Mark Sanders. Porenaree Sanders continued to try and separate her son from the deputy and she was later arrested on an active warrant and resisting arrest.

According to the press release, “After gaining control of both subjects a Glock 40 caliber handgun was located within close proximity of where the deputy struggled with the pair. Mark Sanders admitted to having had it in his right front pants pocket and said he was not trying to harm the deputy.”

Officials also say a search of a black satchel on Mark Sanders revealed 14 grams of suspected methamphetamine, 2 grams suspected heroin, 8 grams suspect powder cocaine, 1 Tramadol, 1 Hydrocodone, 8 Xanax, 4 Diazepam, and 28 Oxycodone. They say the drugs were packed for distribution.

The deputy also found $738.00 in “street folds.”

Mark Sanders is charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, possession of a concealed weapon, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, possession of a Legend drug (Tramadol), and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Officials say the deputy was not injured in the struggle.

