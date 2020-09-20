Locals participate in 35th Annual International Coastal Cleanup

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

The International Coastal Cleanup initiative took place Saturday morning at many beaches throughout Panama City Beach.

The goal for the day was to find any waterway and make it as clean as possible.

Keep PCB Beautiful President JoAnn Weatherford said Panama City Beach beaches were in need of a good cleanup after Hurricane Sally affected the area this past week.

“I’m sure our rack line is loaded with cigarette butts, caps, straws, all that microplastic that is bad for our shorebirds and if we have any nesting sea turtles come up, it’s bad for them also,” said Weatherford.

Weatherford went on to say that keeping Panama City Beach beaches beautiful is important for the area’s economy.

“These beaches drive the economy of this county, if we don’t have tourists, we have no economy in this county,” said Weatherford. “We need to keep these beaches clean so our tourists will keep coming back.”

Keep PCB Beautiful has started an “adopt a beach access” program where they ask people to take ownership of an access and keep it free of litter.

