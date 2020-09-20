Advertisement

Panama City Beach officials asking residents to fill out citizen survey

The survey allows officials to know what residents are wanting from them.
The survey allows officials to know what residents are wanting from them.
By Sam Martello
Published: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Panama City Beach officials are wanting to hear from residents about what amenities they would like to see in the community.

The city sent out 1,700 citizen surveys asking the community exactly what they want from Panama City Beach in the future.

Panama City Beach Mayor Mark Sheldon said the survey is important because it lets the city know of any concerns residents may have.

“It gives us the benchmark of truly what people want,” said Sheldon. “We want to hear what your challenges are, how you think the city is doing, how we can approve, and what you want to see for amenities in the future. We want to hear from every resident, we’ve said for a long time we’re all in this together, the resident’s voice matters, so we want to make sure we’re hearing from everyone.”

The survey can also be found here or on the city’s Facebook page.

