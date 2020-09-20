Work Week Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Some light rain is possible going into tonight, but we won’t see much in regard to accumulation.

We’ll likely see coastal showers through midnight tonight, and more light rain is possible for the start of the workweek. The good news is by mid-afternoon rain should cease across the area, and conditions will remain dry and on the cooler side for the first portion of the week. Moisture from Tropical Storm Beta arrives Thursday, leading to heightened rain chances through the end of the week.



