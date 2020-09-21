Alabama man arrested after chase in Holmes County

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - A Mobile, Alabama, man is facing charges in Holmes County after deputies say he led them on a brief chase Sunday morning.

Holmes County Sheriff’s Deputies tried to conduct a traffic stop on Highway 90 around 1 a.m. in the area of the Choctawhatchee River Bridge. They say William Anderson, 40, ignored the deputy’s emergency lights and drove on into Caryville.

They say another deputy was able to put spike strips down on Highway 90 in the area of Boswell Road. They say Anderson pulled over in the area of Forestry Drive then tried to get back on Highway 90 with flat tires.

Anderson was arrested and is charged with fleeing and eluding.

