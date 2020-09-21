Calhoun County is seeing less flooding than expected from Hurricane Sally

CALHOUN COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Hurricane Sally brought a lot of rain to the area and over in Calhoun County, deputies said flooding wasn’t as bad as they expected.

Officials said the Apalachicola River and the Chipola River were the two bodies of water they were concerned the most about flooding.

Calhoun County Sheriff’s Deputies reported that the Apalachicola River was supposed to crest at 21 feet but only crested at 19.75 feet and is still receding.

“As far as much rain as we have got, and how fast the river come up I think it was as bad or worse than everybody was expecting, but as far as the flood levels I don’t think it is gonna get as high as they predicted it to get and I believe the Chipola river is already receding," Calhoun County Sheriff’s Sergeant Ray Brown said.

Sergeant Brown also said the community should be seeing the river levels get back to normal pretty soon as long as it doesn’t rain.

