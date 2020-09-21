Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Monday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Monday.

Florida has 685,439 cases reported. There are 677,362 cases involving Florida residents and 8,077 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 13,480 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,878 cases. This includes 5,768 residents and 92 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 94 people have died from the virus and 342 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 24 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,750 cases. This includes 4,710 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 39 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 102 people who have died from the virus. 288 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, 15 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,877 cases. 1,726 of the cases are residents and 151 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 22 deaths from the virus and 102 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, two people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,059 cases. 1,048 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 18 people have died in the county and 61 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there are no people in Washington County hospitals with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 727 cases. There are 714 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Monday afternoon, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,727 cases. There are 2,700 local cases and 27 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 76 deaths and 141 people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, nine people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 607 cases, 606 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 866 cases. They are 856 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 54 hospitalizations reported. As of Monday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 596 cases. There are 592 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Monday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 491 cases of COVID-19. All 491 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 5:15 p.m. Monday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 19 available adult ICU beds out of the 138 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting two of the four pediatric ICU beds are available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

