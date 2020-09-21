Advertisement

Junior League of Panama City holds diaper drive

Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Junior League of Panama City is joining with the National Diaper Bank Network to conduct a diaper drive for Diaper Need Awareness Week.

They are setting up several locations around Bay County collecting diapers, wipes, and monetary donations to support our local families that struggle with diaper need.

Locations include Bill Cramer Chevrolet Buick GMC, Adonia LLC, Bay Haven Charter Academy, Forest Park Dental Prine Orthodontics, Taco Bell on U.S. 79 and Tyndall locations, United Way of NWFL, Aaron Rich Marketing, and Panhandle Pediatrics.

Research in this area shows there are an estimated 1,800 children in Bay County who are affected by diaper need. In addition to local area need the drive will also be supplying areas affected by Hurricane Sally.

Government assistance programs classify diapers as “luxury items,” therefore they do not provide funding for diapers - a basic necessity for babies - which can cost more than $100 per month.

Junior League President Lauren Presser said, “This week we’re setting up for Diaper Need Awareness Week which runs this week nationally across the country, but we will be collecting diapers until October 2nd and there’s multiple locations around town."

They locations can be found on their website or Facebook page.

