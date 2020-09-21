Monday Forecast

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Good Monday morning everyone!

It’s another cloudy start over the Panhandle with a few more light sprinkles or showers around. More of a nuisance than any rain worthy of an umbrella this morning.

Otherwise, enjoy the cool feel! Temperatures are starting out in the 60s for all of NWFL this morning. Those who thought yesterday morning was a bit chilly may want to grab some light sleeves to start the day.

With another cloudy start to the day and lack of sunshine to warm us up, we’ll see temperatures remain rather stagnant in the morning in the upper 60s to low 70s. With a sunray or two peeking through in the afternoon we’ll get highs warming into the mid to upper 70s.

Tomorrow is the first official day of fall and we’ll still see some very comfortable temperatures, if not a bit cooler by Tuesday morning as lows reach the low 60s inland to mid 60s on the coast. Highs tomorrow start the rebound process as we reach up to near 80 in the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky.

This past weekend’s cold front sits to our south in the Gulf helping to keep the developing tropical system in the Western Gulf through the early week here in NWFL. However, as the weak unfolds and the front weakens, we’ll see Tropical Storm Beta head to the north into Texas and Louisiana by midweek. While this system falls apart as it moves over land in the Western Gulf, moisture from this system will stream eastward and help to bring a return of scattered afternoon storm chances picking up late week and into the upcoming weekend.

Bottom Line...

For today, mainly cloudy skies with a small chance for a few light sprinkles early in the morning. Highs today only reach the mid to upper 70s. Your 7 Day Forecast keeps this cooler feel around through the early week before warmth, humidity, and rain chances return by the end of the week.

