Moving forward without Thunder Beach

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Businesses are preparing to move forward without a Thunder Beach rally this year.

The plans for the fall Thunder Beach rally were denied by Panama City Beach last week due to concerns over COVID-19.

Officials said the event brings in thousands of visitors every year and with that comes a boost in revenue for locals businesses.

General manager of Indian Motorcycles in Panama City Beach Randy Moore sent us a statement saying, “[It’s] Definitely not the decision we hoped for, but we have to respect the decisions of the City Manager & the Mayor. We understand the economical impact it will have but we want to keep our employees & patrons safe from the spread of COVID. We will resume business as normal, maintain safe practices, social distancing & follow the wishes of the city council.”

The rally was originally scheduled for October 21 through the 25.

