Advertisement

Moving forward without Thunder Beach

Businesses are moving forward without a Thunder Beach rally this year.
Businesses are moving forward without a Thunder Beach rally this year.(WJHG/WECP)
By Blake Brannon
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:01 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) -

Businesses are preparing to move forward without a Thunder Beach rally this year.

The plans for the fall Thunder Beach rally were denied by Panama City Beach last week due to concerns over COVID-19.

Officials said the event brings in thousands of visitors every year and with that comes a boost in revenue for locals businesses.

General manager of Indian Motorcycles in Panama City Beach Randy Moore sent us a statement saying, “[It’s] Definitely not the decision we hoped for, but we have to respect the decisions of the City Manager & the Mayor. We understand the economical impact it will have but we want to keep our employees & patrons safe from the spread of COVID. We will resume business as normal, maintain safe practices, social distancing & follow the wishes of the city council.”

The rally was originally scheduled for October 21 through the 25.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Turtle Watch officials still seeing hatchlings despite damage from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials with South Walton Turtle Watch said 34 turtle nests were still incubating when Hurricane Sally hit.

News

Fort Walton Beach son and mother arrested after struggle with deputy

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say the deputy was not injured in the struggle.

News

Keep PCB Beautiful

Updated: 22 hours ago

News

PCB citizen survey

Updated: 22 hours ago

Latest News

News

Panama City Beach officials asking residents to fill out citizen survey

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:14 PM CDT
|
By Sam Martello
The survey allows the city to see what residents are looking for from the city.

News

Bay County youth helping design park models for Panama City

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:12 PM CDT
|
By Sam Martello
Members of the LEAD Coalition were excited to help design park models for Panama City.

News

Locals participate in 35th Annual International Coastal Cleanup

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:10 PM CDT
|
By Sam Martello
It is important to not litter on the beaches to prevent wildlife from eating dangerous trash.

News

Alaqua Animal Refuge officials release Hurricane Sally update

Updated: Sep. 19, 2020 at 7:08 PM CDT
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Officials say small buildings will need repairs before housing animals again.

Weather Forecast

Weekend Forecast

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:51 PM CDT
A fall feel moves into the panhandle this weekend

News

Arc of the Bay hosts annual fashion show

Updated: Sep. 18, 2020 at 10:39 PM CDT
|
By Grayson Jarvis
Despite the pandemic, more money was raised this year than last year.