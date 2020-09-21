Raging Colorado wildfire forces evacuations

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KMGH/CNN) - The Cameron Peak fire has been burning since Aug. 13. Stiff southwest winds sent that fire racing to the northeast.

“The fire did make about a 1,500 acre run,” incident commander Dave Gesser said.

“I looked out my kitchen window and I saw the smoke,” said Jerome Dymora, who had been staying in a cabin near Red Feather Lakes Village. He heard the fire station warning.

“We did put Red Feather and Crystal Lakes on mandatory evacuations, as well as voluntary evacuations for Glacier View,” said Cory Carlson, a planning operations trainee.

Dymora says this is the second time he’s had to evacuate.

“I was nervous. I was shaking. What made it different this time: the proximity to the fire and the rate that I saw it grow.”

He packed his essentials and bugged out. “Ice chest, here’s my bugout case, laptop,” he said.

Outbound traffic began steaming out of the area along Red Feather Lakes Road, while inbound traffic went through a checkpoint.

Dymora wondered what this area will look like once the fire is out.

“It’s a slice of heaven, man. I go out and sit in my swing and I can see moose, and bobcats and cougars and bear and deer,” he said. “That’s what I worked my whole life for ... and to see it in danger.”

Now he’s wondering what else 2020 can throw into his life. He plans to spend the night in his SUV.

“I got a nice bag and a bottle of good scotch,” Dymora said.

