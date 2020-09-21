Advertisement

Tornadoes using “Effort. Toughness. Know What to do.” as season opener nears

Bay High up against Rutherford for the jamboree on September 19.
Bay High up against Rutherford for the jamboree on September 19.(WJHG)
By Julia Daniels
Published: Sep. 20, 2020 at 9:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -Bay, Rutherford, Arnold, and Bozeman all competed Saturday in a jamboree. Coach Bland says his tornado team is headed in the direction he hoped they would.

"Very pleased with the kids. We played physical, which is what we were hoping for. The three things we talk about are ‘Effort. Toughness. Know what to do.’ We were very pleased with the effort we saw and the toughness we got out of the young men. The “Know what to do,” we have to continue to work on. One thing I expressed to them, I said ‘Look, we have been out here two weeks, so we are going to continue to get better at some things.’ They were very receptive. It’s a great bunch of kids to be around," said Bland.

As for the jamboree Saturday, Coach Bland says it was much needed.

“When you wrapped up last season, we had a good off season, as far as hitting the weight room, but we want to make sure that those weights and what we are doing transferred over to the field. Missing spring practice... You have summer stuff, and you are going out against dummies. You don’t have those on the field to have a comparison, so when you go live against someone else, it’s a good measuring tool to see where you are,” said Bland.

The Bay game against Mosley will be Thursday at 7 p.m. at Tommy Oliver Stadium.

