Advertisement

US Space Force deploys to vast new frontier: Arabian Desert

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.
Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.(Source: U.S. Space Force)
By Associated Press
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) - Members of the newly formed U.S. Space Force are deploying troops to a vast new frontier: the Arabian Peninsula.

Space Force now has some 20 airmen stationed at Qatar’s Al-Udeid Air Base in its first foreign deployment.

The new military branch, pushed by President Donald Trump, has provoked skepticism in Congress, satire on Netflix, and, with its uncannily similar logo, “Star Trek” jokes about future intergalactic battles.

But the Middle East already saw what military experts call the first “space war” in 1991′s Desert Storm operation to liberate Kuwait and today faces new threats from Iran’s missile program and satellite-jamming operations.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

National Politics

High court front-runner hailed by right, feared by left

Updated: 11 minutes ago
|
By MICHAEL TARM and MICHAEL BIESECKER
Amy Coney Barrett, a devout Catholic, is hailed by religious conservatives and others on the right as an ideological heir to conservative icon Antonin Scalia, the late Supreme Court justice for whom she clerked.

National Politics

Pressure mounts on GOP senators over filling Ginsburg seat

Updated: 22 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden hammered President Donald Trump and leading Senate Republicans for trying to rush a replacement for the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, as pressure mounted on senators to support or oppose a quick vote to fill the seat.

National

Hollywood Minute: 'Schitt's Creek,' 'Succession' score big at Emmys

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The Sunday night telecast was Hollywood's first major awards show since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

National

GOP, Dems battle over Ginsburg replacement for SCOTUS

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is pushing for a vote but can likely only lose three GOP senators for the nomination to pass.

Latest News

National

Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Tropical Storm Beta was set to make landfall along Texas' central or upper Gulf Coast late Monday night. It was then expected to move northeastward along the coast and head into Louisiana sometime mid-week, with rainfall as its biggest threat.

Coronavirus

Milwaukee family of 4 evicted despite national COVID-19 eviction moratorium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WISN Staff
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

National

Landlord evicts Milwaukee family despite CDC eviction moratorium

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention instituted a national eviction moratorium in early September that lasts through the end of the year.

Coronavirus

Boy, 11, warned after wearing ‘inappropriate’ Hooters face mask to Fla. school

Updated: 4 hours ago
|
By WESH Staff
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.

National

'It's just a restaurant': Fifth grader told not to wear Hooters face mask at Fla. school

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
The principal called the Hooters mask "offensive to women and inappropriate," and the school district says it violates student dress code.

National

A sweep for ‘Schitt’s Creek,’ ‘Succession’ tops Emmy Awards

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
All the winners accepted their awards virtually in the pandemic-safe ceremony,