63 Bed, Bath and Beyond stores set to close

(Gray News) - Around the country, people who work for Bed Bath and Beyond will lose their jobs by the end of the year.

Sixty-three stores are set to close as part of restructuring attributed to COVID-19.

In July, the company said it would be closing about 200 stores over two years, and in August, it announced 2,800 jobs would be eliminated to try to tighten up finances.

According to CNN Business, stores in the following locations will close:

Alabama

Alabaster

Birmingham

Arizona

Phoenix

California

City of Industry

Fremont

Mira Loma

Paso Robles

Stockton

Victorville

Colorado

Aurora

Greeley

Connecticut

Danbury

Farmington

Milford

Torrington

Florida

Casselberry

Pembroke Pines

Port St. Lucie

Georgia

Douglasville

Illinois

Bolingbrook

Chicago

Dekalb

Orland Park

Indiana

Bloomington

Merrillville

Two in Indianapolis

Kentucky

Lexington

Louisiana

Harvey

Maryland

Gaithersburg

Hanover

Salisbury

Maine

Auburn

Michigan

Allen Park

Missouri

Kansas City

North Carolina

Concord

Raleigh

Nebraska

Lincoln

New Jersey

Howell

Rockaway

New York

Rochester

New York

Staten Island

Watertown

Syracuse

Flushing

Ohio

Holland

Pickerington

Beavercreek

Columbus

Oregon

Gresham

Pennsylvania

Plymouth Meeting

Tennessee

Nashville

Texas

Austin

Hurst

Watauga

Missouri City

Utah

Layton

West Jordan

Virginia

Arlington

Washington

Everett

Wisconsin

Brookfield

West Virginia

Martinsburg

