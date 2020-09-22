Advertisement

Advisories issued for three Bay County beaches

Advisories have been put in place at sites SP4, SP5 and SP9 on the map.
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:34 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (PRESS RELEASE) - Advisories have been issued for the Bid A Wee Beach (SP 4) location at 13601 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, the Panama City Beach Access #41 (SP 5) location at 11211 Front Beach Road, and the Carl Gray Park (SP 9) location on Collegiate Drive in Panama City.

The advisories for the Laguna Beach (SP 2) location at 19440 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, the Panama City Beach City Pier (SP 3) location at 16201 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, the Delwood Beach (SP 8) location at the end of Jan Cooley Drive, Upper Grand Lagoon, Panama City Beach, the Beach Drive (SP 10) location on US-98 West Beach Drive in Panama City, and the Dupont Bridge (SP 11) location at the end of Oakshore Drive, Panama City have been rescinded.

The Bay County Health Department, Bay CHD, conducts saltwater beach water quality monitoring in accordance with the Healthy Beaches Monitoring Program. New funding now allows weekly water sampling between March and October. The samples are checked for enteric bacteria that normally inhabit the intestinal tract of humans and animals. The presence of enteric bacteria can be an indication of fecal pollution, which may come from storm water runoff, pets and wildlife, and human sewage.  Poor results are posted as an “Advisory” at the affected beaches.

Healthy Beaches advisories are issued to protect swimmers from increased risk of gastrointestinal illnesses. At a lower occurring level, there may also be increased risks of upper respiratory infections, skin rashes, and ear infections. Healthy Beach advisories are not related to Necrotizing fasciitis, a rare complication.

Sampling is done on Mondays with results on Tuesday, with exception of holidays. Results are shared at Bay.FloridaHealth.gov, through media releases, and real-time on the Florida Healthy Beaches page at FloridaHealth.gov and search for “Healthy Beaches”.

Florida Healthy Beaches Program Categories are; Good = 0-35 Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water, Moderate = 36-70 Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water, and Poor = 71 or greater Enterococci per 100 milliliters of marine water. If levels are above 70, Bay CHD notifies the local Florida Department of Environmental Protection for further investigation.

If you have any questions, please contact the Bay County Health Department at 850-481-4806 or visit the Department of Health’s Internet Beach Water Quality website at http://www.floridahealth.gov/healthy-environments/beach-water-quality/index.html.

About the Florida Department of Health

The department, nationally accredited by the Public Health Accreditation Board, works to protect, promote and improve the health of all people in Florida through integrated state, county and community efforts.

Follow us on Twitter at @HealthyFla and on Facebook. For more information about the Florida Department of Health please visit www.FloridaHealth.gov.

