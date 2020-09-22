Advertisement

Astronauts emerge from shelter after ‘avoidance maneuver’ successful

An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.
An unknown piece of space debris is expected to pass near the International Space Station Tuesday afternoon.(Source: NASA)
By Lane Luckie, KLTV
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KLTV/Gray News) - Astronauts aboard the International Space Station have emerged from their ‘safe haven’ after taking shelter inside their Soyuz spacecraft as an unknown piece of space debris approached the orbiting outpost.

According to NASA, the object was expected to pass within several miles of the space station Tuesday afternoon. Around 5:19 p.m. ET, a Russian Progress resupply spacecraft docked to the ISS conducted an avoidance maneuver.

According to NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine, the maneuver was successful.

The Expedition 63 crew temporarily relocated to their Soyuz spacecraft “out of an abundance of caution,” a news release stated.

NASA said the object’s closest approach will happen around 6:21 p.m. ET.

Flight controllers at NASA’s Johnson Space Center and United States Space Command are tracking the object.

The station crew currently consists of NASA astronaut Chris Cassidy and Russian cosmonauts Anatoly Ivanishin and Ivan Vagner.

Copyright 2020 KLTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Humble House grand opening

Updated: moments ago
Humble House held its grand opening on Tuesday.

News

PC garbage rates

Updated: moments ago
Panama City residents will have to pay more for trash pick-up.

News

Hurricane Michael Debt

Updated: moments ago
Bay County will be paying $50 million dollars to settle its Hurricane Michael debt.

News

Advisories issued for three Bay County beaches

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Advisories have been issued for the Bid A Wee Beach (SP 4) location at 13601 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, the Panama City Beach Access #41 (SP 5) location at 11211 Front Beach Road, and the Carl Gray Park (SP 9) location on Collegiate Drive in Panama City.

News

Man and woman arrested after signs of “torture and abuse” found following 8-year-old’s death

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
A Defuniak Springs woman and her boyfriend were arrested after torture and abuse are discovered following a child’s death.

Latest News

National

Cracker Barrel adds beer, mimosas to more locations

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By CNN Newsource
The old Southern charm of Cracker Barrel dining rooms is about to get an upgrade. The decor is staying the same, but the chain is introducing booze to its menu.

News

Bay District Schools officials address BayLink truancy among some students

Updated: 52 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Superintendent Bill Husfelt says a concerning number of students simply aren’t logging on for their virtual classes. This comes as the district is searching to hire a Truancy Safety and Security Officer.

News

Downtown Panama City Oktoberfest set for September 25-26

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
More than a dozen bars and restaurants will be participating in this years Oktoberfest.

News

Solid waste pickup rates go up for Panama City locals

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials say the higher rate is due to lost customers as well as longer drive times to the Steelfield Landfill due to the incinerator closing down.

News

Man arrested after deputies say he stole car parts from a car at an auto shop

Updated: 59 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested one man after he stole catalytic converters from a car at an auto shop.