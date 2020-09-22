Bay County borrowing $50 million for Hurricane Michael expenses

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Hurricane Michael may have rocked the Panhandle nearly two years ago, but its financial repercussions are still being felt today.

Bay County has borrowed $250 million for Hurricane Michael recovery; to date it has repaid $150 million of that money.

But Tuesday the Bay County Debt Committee gathered to discuss borrowing another $50 million in the form of a bond. After looking at proposals from three financial institutions, the committee agreed to recommend board members select Truist Bank for the bond agreement.

“Quite honestly this gives us a little bit of flexibility to make payments earlier should the money come back from FEMA faster which saves us additional money and so in addition to the competitive rate we wanted to have that flexibility,” said county manager, Bob Majka.

The debt committee will present the recommendation at the county’s next commission meeting for approval.

