Bay District Schools officials address BayLink truancy among some students

By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Student attendance has previously been a challenge for Bay District Schools, but officials say addressing the issue is now more important than ever in today’s COVID-19 reality where students attend school both in the physical and virtual classroom.

There are approximately 4,500 students using BayLink, but superintendent Bill Husfelt said during Tuesday’s board meetings a concerning number of students simply aren’t logging on for their virtual classes.

However truancy has been an issue since before the pandemic- that’s why the district is looking to hire a Truancy Safety and Security Officer to work in connection with truancy court, the state’s attorney’s office, law enforcement and school social workers to locate children absent from both online and in-person learning.

“If a child is involved with BayLink but they have gone off the radar and they’re not attending anymore then… that child would actually be considered truant and so this officer would actually work with the school, work with the families to problem solve and how can we remove the barriers to get the child back in school?” said Bay District Schools assistant superintendent, Denise Kelley.

This person will be a credentialed law enforcement officer and will report to the district’s Safety and Security Chief, Mike Jones.

