Downtown Panama City Oktoberfest set for September 25-26

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - Co-owner of History Class Brewing Company Allan Branch said Downtown Panama City’s Oktoberfest will look a little different this year.

“Oktoberfest this year is really a sidewalk event, we’re not shutting any streets down, there’s no road closures, there’s no open container, there’s no big tents,” said Branch. “It’s really a coordinated effort between multiple businesses to create a walkable event.”

Funky Mermaid General Manager Shari Etienne wanted to assure the public all businesses are working together to make customers feel safe.

“We’re mainly going to keep it all outside so we can be in compliance with regulations,” said Etienne. “If we do move inside, we do have it at 50% capacity, every table is 6 feet apart like it’s supposed to, so we’re going to maintain COVID regulations.”

Despite other events in Panama City being cancelled due to COVID, Branch said it doesn’t feel right to cancel this one.

“Oktoberfest is a 30 year tradition in Downtown, and it just seems weird to cancel it completely,” said Branch. “We can’t have the normal Oktoberfest that people are thinking we are having, but it’s going to be a smaller version, a safe version, and still have a lot of fun.”

Etienne is hoping Oktoberfest will bring some normalcy back to peoples' lives.

“I think Downtown together just coming together and letting people know we have a safe environment for you to come to, have fun, bring the children, and I just believe we’re trying to make it where everybody can kind of feel normal again,” said Etienne.

The event begins at 5 p.m. Friday September 25 and ends Saturday night September 26 at 10 p.m. It’ll feature live music, costume contests and of course craft beer, and so much more. More than a dozen bars and restaurants will take part in this year’s Oktoberfest.

