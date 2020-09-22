Florida releases updated COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WJHG) - The Florida Department of Health has released the latest coronavirus COVID-19 numbers for Tuesday.

Florida has 687,909 cases reported. There are 679,776 cases involving Florida residents and 8,133 in non-Florida residents.

Health officials say 13,579 people have died from the virus in the state.

Bay County is reporting 5,896 cases. This includes 5,801 residents and 95 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. 97 people have died from the virus and 345 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 20 people are in Bay County hospitals with COVID-19.

Okaloosa County is reporting 4,769 cases. This includes 4,729 residents, one Florida resident not in the state, and 39 non-residents. Their ages range from 0 to 103 years-old. There have been 102 people who have died from the virus. 288 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, 16 people are in Okaloosa County hospitals with COVID-19.

Walton County is reporting 1,905 cases. 1,751 of the cases are residents and 154 are not from Florida. Their ages range between 0 to 101 years-old. There have been 23 deaths from the virus and 104 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, three people are in Walton County hospitals with COVID-19.

Washington County is reporting 1,062 cases. 1,051 are residents and 11 are non-residents. Their ages range between 0 to 99 years-old. 18 people have died in the county and 62 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is one person in a Washington County hospital with COVID-19.

Holmes County has 728 cases. There are 715 residents and 13 are non-residents. Ages range between 0 and 101 years-old. There have been five deaths reported and 28 hospitalizations. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no people in Holmes County hospitals with COVID-19.

Jackson County is reporting 2,750 cases. There are 2,721 local cases and 29 are non-Florida residents. The cases range from 0 to 100 years-old. There have been 77 deaths and 141 people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, nine people are in Jackson County hospitals with COVID-19.

Calhoun County is reporting 608 cases, 607 are residents and one is a non-resident. The ages range from 0 to 99 years-old. Ten people have died and 33 people have been hospitalized for the virus. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Calhoun County hospitals with COVID-19.

Gulf County is reporting 871 cases. They are 861 residents and 10 non-residents. The ages range from 0 to 94 years-old. There have been 14 deaths and 54 hospitalizations reported. As of Tuesday afternoon, there is no one in Gulf County hospitals with COVID-19.

Franklin County is reporting 600 cases. There are 596 residents and four non-residents. Ages range from 0 to 85. Three deaths have been reported. Eight people have been hospitalized. As of Tuesday afternoon, there are no people in Franklin County hospitals with COVID-19.

Liberty County is reporting 496 cases of COVID-19. All 496 are residents. The ages range from 0 to 86 years-old. Seven people have died and 13 people have been hospitalized.

To keep up with the latest numbers and statistics coming from the Florida Health Department, visit the state’s COVID-19 Dashboard.

As of 12:31 p.m. Tuesday, the Agency for Health Care Administration is reporting 20 available adult ICU beds out of the 138 beds reported for our area. It also is reporting one of the four pediatric ICU beds is available.

Local ICU capacity. (WJHG/WECP)

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.