PORT ST. JOE, Fla. (WJHG) - The former mayor of Port St. Joe has passed away at the age of 95.

The city announced Emeritus Frank Pate’s death Tuesday. They say he passed away at his home.

Pate served the city form more than 38 years.

The City of Port St. Joe expresses its deepest sympathy to the family of Mayor Emeritus Frank Pate. A man of vision,... Posted by City of Port St. Joe on Tuesday, September 22, 2020

