Humble House opens home for recovering female addicts

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - Bay County now has one more facility to help women who are recovering from addiction and is doing it with the help of the community.

The board of the transitional house and members of the Bay County Sheriff’s Office helped celebrate the grand opening of the new home for women in recovery.

It is called the Humble House in honor of a couple that was instrumental in the recovery ministry at their church. The focus is to provide a long term recovery program based on the word of God and free of charge to those without the ability to pay.

The faith-based program is meant to restore the lives of the women in recovery and then mend the relationships with their families.

Rachel Duvall, CEO of Humble House Ministries, Inc. said, “It’s strictly for women who are in recovery. Now one day when we open our own recovery program, which is what we project to do within the next year or two, then we’ll be able to take them in right out of detox.”

Renovations to the interior of the house was accomplished with the help of volunteers who adopted and decorated each of the rooms.

