Advertisement

Locals face drainage and sewage issues left by Hurricane Sally

By Olivia Michael
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 10:29 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) -

Lynn Haven Resident James Hare said flooding last week in his neighborhood reached up to his knees. “It was so high that people were like actually kayaking,” he said.

Remnants from the high water can be seen on his fence, but Hare said it’s a common occurrence. “You know we got all this money that was supposed to be for improving the area. Where is the money going?”

Lynn Haven’s Public Works Director Bobby Baker said there simply wasn’t anywhere for the water to go. “We’ve identified a lot of the big areas. We’re trying to find funding for it, and we’ll do it; it’ll be a slow process but we’re gonna keep working on it.”

He said Hurricane Sally flooded 46 roads in the city.

“The sewage spilled over out of the manholes and out of the station itself and flowed into the bay, also backed up into some of the resident’s home,” said Vice President of Northwest Florida Minority Business Chamber of Commerce Tony Bostick while outside the lift station at 7th Court and Bonita Avenue in Panama City.

Outside of the station in Glenwood the ground is crusted with dried sewage; one thing you don’t see is the smell. But locals are working with city officials to make sure something like this doesn’t happen again.

“We’ve been neglected in Glenwood and other parts of the city, but the new team is in town, and I think they’re doing a really good job of trying to get on top of resolving old issues, trying to mitigate current issues and trying to prevent future issues,” said Bostick.

“We’ve got to get after reinvesting in our infrastructure. We’re an 111 year old city, and we have decaying infrastructure beneath us, and we’ve got to address that if we’re going to poise the city to be ready for the future,” said Panama City City Manager Mark McQueen.

Some residents were offered hotel rooms by Panama City while the area was sanitized. The city has applied for almost $120 million in grants to resolve its drainage and sewer issues.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

PC Tourism Corridors and Tattoo Parlors

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Panama City Commissioners met Monday afternoon to look at improving the aesthetics of the city moving forward; they also discussed what to do with tattoo parlors and body alteration businesses.

News

Panama City approves budget and millage rate

Updated: 47 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
At Monday’s commission meeting, city leaders voted to approve the final budget and lower the millage rate.

News

Washington County still seeing flooding from Hurricane Sally

Updated: 50 minutes ago
|
By Natalie Williams
Washington County talks about damages from Hurricane Sally

News

Panama City hosts workshop to discuss tourism corridor designs, easing tattoo parlor restrictions

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Blake Brannon
One of the other key areas of the corridor designs is what to do with tattoo parlors and body alteration businesses.

Latest News

Weather Forecast

Monday Evening Forecast

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Chris Smith
Rain chances will be low the next couple of days before increasing later this week

News

FSU shows signs of improving COVID-19 rates

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
So far, the university has identified 1,428 cases since reopening for the fall semester, but in the latest report, positivity rates and case numbers appear to be trending downward.

News

Gulf Power safely restores power to customers impacted by Hurricane Sally

Updated: 2 hours ago
Officials with Gulf Power say they've essentially restored power to all customers impacted by Hurricane Sally.

News

Rural schools in Florida to receive money to expand student telehealth services

Updated: 2 hours ago
Several rural school districts in our area will receive funding to increase students' access to mental health and student support services and to enhance access to school and community-based providers.

News

Washington County Flood Clean-up

Updated: 4 hours ago
River flooding in Washington county left homeowners with a mess to clean-up. We are trying to talk with those who are working on getting their homes restored now that the waters are receding.

News

SoWal Neighborhood Cut-off after Flooding

Updated: 4 hours ago
Walton County started constructing a new bridge in June into the Wood Beach Drive neighborhood on 30A. In the meantime, a temporary bridge was set-up. Last week's flood washed that bridge out, leaving 40 houses cut off. They were not able to receive emergency services.