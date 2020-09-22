Advertisement

Man and woman arrested after signs of “torture and abuse” found following 8-year-old’s death

A Defuniak Springs woman and her boyfriend are arrested after torture and abuse are discovered following a child’s death.
A Defuniak Springs woman and her boyfriend are arrested after torture and abuse are discovered following a child’s death.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 5:18 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
DEFUNIAK SPRINGS, Fla. (WJHG) - A Defuniak Springs woman and her boyfriend were arrested after torture and abuse are discovered following a child’s death.

Walton County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a home in DeFuniak Springs about an unresponsive 8-year-old on the evening of June 6.

Deputies say the child was taken to the hospital but was later pronounced dead.

After the child’s death, deputies say they started an investigation into what caused the death and the well-being of a 7-year-old also living inside the home.

Deputies say the mother of the children is Sierra Cawthon and she was living with her boyfriend Robert Kennedy Williams, Jr.

Deputies say Williams is not the father of either of the children.

The night the child died, deputies say Williams left before their arrival. Deputies say they found out later Williams had an outstanding warrant on charges of violation of parole.

The day after the child died, June 7, Williams was found and arrested for the outstanding warrant.

Deputies say after the death of her son, Cawthon’s 7-year-old child was taken from her custody.

During the investigation, deputies say they discovered both children sustained injuries consistent with physical abuse and torture at the hand of Williams.

Deputies say the 8-year-old boy had a cardiac condition that he was diagnosed with at birth but Cawthon did not seek medical attention for him even when he showed discomfort and symptoms.

According to deputies, neither child had been to a doctor in the last five years, received immunizations, or seen a dentist despite having access to free medical care.

Medical findings from the 8-year-old child’s autopsy read, “Based on cardiac history, no recent medical care, and a systemic bacterial infection related to his cardiac condition, the child protection team findings for medical neglect are positive. It is clear had he received the necessary and timely medical intervention, he would most likely be alive today.”

“No child should suffer the way these two kids have suffered,” said Sheriff Michael Adkinson. “These charges are the result of a relentless investigation into the truth and finding those responsible for that suffering.”

Cawthon was arrested and charged with neglect on her 7-year-old child and two counts of neglect on her deceased son. She was given a $50,000 bond.

Williams was arrested and charged with child abuse on the 7-year-old child and for aggravated child abuse on the deceased boy. He was given a $50,000 bond.

Both Cawthon and Williams are currently are in Walton County Jail and have not been bonded out..

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

