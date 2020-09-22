Man arrested after deputies say he stole car parts from a car at an auto shop

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested one man after he stole catalytic converters from a car at an auto shop.

On Friday, September 4, deputies say they responded to a complaint about the theft.

Deputies say they quickly identified Casey Epley, 36, as the suspect.

Deputies say Epley broke into the victims car and took the catalytic converters.

According to deputies, surveillance images from a salvage yard show Epley selling the parts taken from the victim.

Epley, who was already in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges, was charged with burglary, petit theft, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

