Advertisement

Man arrested after deputies say he stole car parts from a car at an auto shop

Epley, who is already in custody of Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges, is additionally charged burglary, petit theft, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.
Epley, who is already in custody of Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges, is additionally charged burglary, petit theft, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.(WJHG/WECP)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Sep. 22, 2020 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOLMES COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG) - Holmes County Sheriff’s deputies say they arrested one man after he stole catalytic converters from a car at an auto shop.

On Friday, September 4, deputies say they responded to a complaint about the theft.

Deputies say they quickly identified Casey Epley, 36, as the suspect.

Deputies say Epley broke into the victims car and took the catalytic converters.

According to deputies, surveillance images from a salvage yard show Epley selling the parts taken from the victim.

Epley, who was already in the Holmes County Jail on unrelated charges, was charged with burglary, petit theft, and use of a two-way communication device to facilitate a felony.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Florida mental health

Updated: moments ago
Florida’s child abuse hotlines saw a sharp drop off in calls while schools were closed due to the pandemic, but mental health calls increased.

News

Humble House grand opening

Updated: moments ago
Humble House held its grand opening on Tuesday.

News

PC garbage rates

Updated: moments ago
Panama City residents will have to pay more for trash pick-up.

News

Hurricane Michael Debt

Updated: moments ago
Bay County will be paying $50 million dollars to settle its Hurricane Michael debt.

News

Advisories issued for three Bay County beaches

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
Advisories have been issued for the Bid A Wee Beach (SP 4) location at 13601 Front Beach Road, Panama City Beach, the Panama City Beach Access #41 (SP 5) location at 11211 Front Beach Road, and the Carl Gray Park (SP 9) location on Collegiate Drive in Panama City.

Latest News

News

Bay District Schools officials address BayLink truancy among some students

Updated: 53 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Michael
Superintendent Bill Husfelt says a concerning number of students simply aren’t logging on for their virtual classes. This comes as the district is searching to hire a Truancy Safety and Security Officer.

News

Downtown Panama City Oktoberfest set for September 25-26

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By Sam Martello
More than a dozen bars and restaurants will be participating in this years Oktoberfest.

News

Solid waste pickup rates go up for Panama City locals

Updated: 58 minutes ago
|
By Blake Brannon
Officials say the higher rate is due to lost customers as well as longer drive times to the Steelfield Landfill due to the incinerator closing down.

News

Former Port St. Joe mayor passes away

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By WJHG Newsroom
The former mayor of Port St. Joe has passed away at the age of 95.

National Politics

Some Dems, not yet Biden, talk of expanding Supreme Court

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The prospect that President Donald Trump and Senate Republicans will fill Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Supreme Court seat before the year is out has ignited a call for major changes on the court, including expanding the number of justices.