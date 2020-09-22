Mary Esther teen charged with manslaughter

FLOROSA, Fla. (WJHG) - A Mary Esther teen has been charged with manslaughter after deputies say he accidently shot his friend with a AK-47 when they were playing around with it.

According to Okaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies, deputies were called to 19-year-old Matthew Gunn’s apartment just before midnight Monday. Deputies say they found Gunn hysterical outside.

Inside the apartment, deputies found Hugo Sanchez, 21, of Fort Walton Beach, dead with a gunshot wound to the head.

Deputies say they also found an AK-47 with a round in the chamber and a magazine insert nearby.

Gunn told deputies he and Sanchez were tossing the AK-47 back and forth when he pulled the trigger thinking it was unloaded.

Gunn was arrested and charged with manslaughter.

Copyright 2020 WJHG. All rights reserved.