Monday Evening Forecast

A nice fall feel is being felt here in the panhandle
By Chris Smith
Published: Sep. 21, 2020 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WJHG) - We are getting a nice fall feel to our weather as we wind up summer and say hello to fall on Tuesday. For tonight skies will remain mostly cloudy and lows will fall into the low 60s inland w/mid 60s at the coast. Highs will warm up a bit on Tuesday but still remain below average for this time of year. Highs will reach near 80. Winds will be East at 10-15 mph. Rain chances will be 20%. The rain chances stay low on Wednesday before increasing Thursday/Friday. Temps will increase into the mid 80s by then as well.

Get all the details on the forecast in the WJHG.com Weather Webcast.

